Gloucester Debenhams building to become uni campus
- Published
A former Debenhams building in Gloucester is going to be redeveloped into a university campus.
The University of Gloucestershire plans to turn the site in Kings Square into a new five-storey campus for teaching.
The store was earmarked for closure after the retailer was bought by online fashion business Boohoo Group.
Vice-Chancellor Stephen Marston, said the refurbishment would "make a major contribution to creating a better future for our community."
'Breathe new life'
The university said the first phase of the project could open in September 2023.
It plans to expand its programme of higher education courses but has not yet revealed which courses will be based in the former department store building, although its nursing and allied health courses are one option being considered.
Mr Marston said: "The Debenhams building has a special place in the hearts of local people, and we're delighted our plans will help breathe new life and purpose into a place that is central to the city's heritage.
"It is part of the university's mission to support the growth and development of our community, economically, socially and culturally."
'Grand old building'
Gloucester City Council is leading on a £110m regeneration of the Kings Square area including a new mixed-use development of office, hotel and residential space.
Kings House is being repurposed as a cultural hub, and new student accommodation was recently completed nearby at Blackfriars.
Richard Cook, leader of Gloucester City Council, said: "This is fantastic news, which not only guarantees the future of this much-loved building but also sees it become a hive of activity and learning."
Richard Graham, MP for Gloucester, said: "When all is finalised, and after a much-needed facelift, this will be an imaginative use of a grand old building."