Longleat: 'Rock rabbit' babies make surprise arrival at park
Keepers at Longleat Safari Park have welcomed the surprise arrival of Arabian rock hyrax triplets.
Staff were unaware that the mother Dozy, was pregnant until they discovered the three babies.
It is only the second time the small animals, also known as the rock rabbit or dassie, have reproduced since arriving at the safari park in 2012.
"To come in and discover three tiny babies was fantastic," said keeper Kim Ovens.
"Although we can't tell what sex they are yet, all three babies are doing extremely well and becoming more active and independent with every passing day," she added.
The rock hyrax resembles a large guinea pig and is found throughout Africa and in parts of Asia.
Longleat's pair are a rarer Arabian subspecies, which makes the births even more welcome, said the Wiltshire safari park.
Despite their rodent-like appearance, the hyrax's nearest living relatives are elephants and they have tusk-like incisors which are larger and sharper in males.
