Marlborough Common: Rugby facilities plan row
A dispute has broken out over proposals to develop a new sports training area on a popular green space.
Marlborough Common is well-used by dog walkers and joggers and hosts circuses, fairs and car boot sales.
Marlborough Rugby Club say the training area will help young people get involved in the sport.
But campaign groups claim the development may cause environmental damage and reduce space for other common users.
The club, which can trace its roots back to the formation of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in 1871, wants to level an area of ground near its existing facilities and lay a training surface.
Chairman Gary Sharp said the plans wouldn't stop the public using the space, because it would be a training area rather than a pitch.
"It'll have no posts on it, no protection around it," he said. "We want everybody to be able to use all of it.
"The rugby club occupies three hectares out of 45, and the request is for one more hectare... to enable 800 children to use for 250 hours a year."
But local environmental campaigner Richard Pitts said: "We're going to lose a key area of the centre of the common to this proposal, which is just a pitch too far for me.
"I fully support the idea of sport and getting people out doing things, the problem here is we've got two pitches already.
"If they put a third pitch in for young people to train while people are playing, where are these people going to park? Where is the space for them to bring their cars as well?"
Marlborough Town Council has launched a public consultation which will run until 25 March.
Mayor Cllr Mark Cooper said he was "confident" the council would be able to strike a balance between the rugby club's needs and those of other common users.
"We want to help all the sports clubs as much as we can…but you always have to balance that with; it is common land and people do like to walk, enjoy the wildlife and picnic," he added.