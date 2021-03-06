BBC News

Swindon: Emergency services called to station after person hit by train

Rail services to and from Swindon are being disrupted after a person was hit by a train.

Emergency services were called to the station shortly before 14:00 GMT.

First Great Western (FGW) said because of the incident there would be disruption until around 17:00.

The delays were affecting services from Swindon to Didcot Parkway and London, to Bristol and south Wales, and also to Gloucester.

In a statement on its website, FGW said: "Due to a person being hit by a train at Swindon, all lines are blocked."

The statement added that services to and from Swindon would either be delayed or cancelled.

