Swindon: Emergency services called to station after person hit by train
Rail services to and from Swindon are being disrupted after a person was hit by a train.
Emergency services were called to the station shortly before 14:00 GMT.
First Great Western (FGW) said because of the incident there would be disruption until around 17:00.
The delays were affecting services from Swindon to Didcot Parkway and London, to Bristol and south Wales, and also to Gloucester.
In a statement on its website, FGW said: "Due to a person being hit by a train at Swindon, all lines are blocked."
The statement added that services to and from Swindon would either be delayed or cancelled.