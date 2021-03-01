Couple aged 85 and 91 marry in Wiltshire care home
An 85-year-old care home resident has married his 91-year-old sweetheart after a registrar was given special powers to make it happen.
Peter Smirles and Jean Robson's nuptials kept being postponed because of the pandemic.
Peter's health began to deteriorate just after Christmas and his doctor advised the ceremony should happen sooner rather than later.
It finally took place at The Cedars care home in Purton, Wiltshire.
A licence had to be granted by the county's superintendent registrar.
Peter has been dating Jean for 26 years.
'Why rush?'
He said: "What can I say but I love her?"
The new Mrs Smirles said: "Peter actually first proposed to me about 25 years ago but I said, 'Why rush?'
"And then it never seemed to happen."
Risk assessments took place to ensure the wedding could be carried out in a Covid-safe way.
Jean's daughters witnessed the marriage and Peter's daughter and granddaughter watched by video call from their home in Norway.
Care home manager Amy Thorne says they were even able to get Peter's bubble together and have a stag do in the home the night before.
All visitors to the home had to take a lateral flow test and wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times.