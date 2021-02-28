Three held for 'for trying to throw items into Erlestoke'
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to throw banned items into the grounds of a prison in Wiltshire.
Police were called to Erlestoke Prison, near Devizes, in the early hours of Sunday.
Two men, aged 30, and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of "conveyance of prohibited articles into prison", Wiltshire Police said.
One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
Sgt Paul Harvey said: "These arrests came about as a result of an effective and coordinated response by my colleagues, including PD Conan and his handler who tracked the initial suspect under challenging circumstances."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.