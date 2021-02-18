Covid-19: Swindon programme for key workers starts
- Published
A programme to test if key workers with no symptoms of Covid are unknowingly spreading the virus has been launched.
Swindon Borough Council is testing carers and other people who cannot work from home in an attempt to break chains of transmission.
All 1,500 appointments at Foundation Park and Waterside Park are by appointment only.
About one in three people who have the virus display no symptoms.
Steve Maddern, Swindon Borough Council's director of public health, said of about 100 tests undertaken since Monday none had shown a positive test.
He said that was "really positive to see" and that shows that community transmission was declining.
The tests generate results within about half an hour and do not require laboratory equipment.
All people with forthcoming appointments have been contacted but the council said it was hopeful of offering more tests as capacity increases.
Tim Saint, 51, from Swindon, who works helping carers, said he was happy to be able to give people "reassurance" after he tested negative.
Brian Ford, Swindon Borough Council's cabinet member for adults and health, said: "It's been all hands on deck to get the symptom-free testing programme up and running over the last few weeks.
"Although we are in lockdown, there are still a number of residents who continue to go into work to support the essential services we all rely on."