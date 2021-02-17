Swindon Oasis: 'Customer details found in bin' claim
A leisure centre operator could face an investigation after customer details were allegedly found in a bin.
A campaign group fighting to reopen the Oasis centre in Swindon says it found the the documents at the weekend.
Operator GLL said the centre was "not viable" and it was closed in November.
The company said it will assist with any investigation carried out by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).
Save Oasis Swindon said one of its member was "horrified" to have found "personal customer information and data" in an open commercial waste bin outside the centre.
"None of the data had been shredded or disposed of appropriately," it said in a statement.
The documents allegedly related to users of the Oasis, the Link Centre, Health Hydro and Delta Tennis Centre, all in Swindon.
The leisure centre, which is owned by Swindon Borough Council, is currently empty.
'Extremely concerned'
South Swindon MP Robert Buckland said he was "extremely concerned" about the claims.
A GLL spokesperson said: "We are aware of the allegations made over the weekend on the Save the Oasis Facebook page regarding data security at the Oasis Leisure Centre.
"We will work with Swindon Borough Council and the ICO to ensure that there is a full investigation and that any personal data is protected."
An ICO spokesperson confirmed it was "aware of a potential incident involving unsecured personal data" and "will be making enquiries".
Seven Capital owns a 99-year lease on the Oasis building and employed GLL to run it.
More than 2,000 people signed a petition calling for the council or another company to manage the centre last year.