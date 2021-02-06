Rare Chinese cups sell for £11k after nearly being thrown away
Two "rare and remarkable" porcelain cups which were almost thrown away have been sold for £11,640.
The pair of Doucai cups, dating from around 1723, tripled their expected price when they were sold at The Auction Hub in Westbury, Wiltshire.
For many years they sat on the mantelpiece of Lady Sally Peel who said she "dusted them occasionally" but had no idea of their value.
She was planning to throw them away, but was persuaded not to by her sister.
"I'm very glad I didn't," said Lady Peel.
The widow of the former surgeon gynaecologist to the Queen, Sir John Peel, asked auctioneer James Harvey to help her sell some items she had cleared out from the house the couple had shared.
Mr Harvey, from The Auction Hub, spotted their potential value and suggested they go under the hammer.
He said a "flurry" of late bids from all over the world were made on the cups, which were eventually sold to an online bidder in the UK.
"I was absolutely delighted with the result," he said, calling the items "rare and remarkable examples of 18th century Chinese craftsmanship."
Lady Peel became Sir John's third wife in 1993 and said the cups had been on the mantelpiece at their home for as long as she knew her husband.
"I never knew where they had come from, a grateful patient, most probably.
"I just dusted them occasionally and thought what a shame it was that one of them had a chip. I do wish we had known," she said.
The items would have been used as ceremonial wine cups and were produced during the reign of Emperor Yongzheng, added Mr Harvey.
