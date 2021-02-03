Police shooting of armed Swindon man ruled 'necessary'
A panel has ruled the police's non-fatal shooting of an armed man was "necessary and proportionate".
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated the shooting of Howard Jones in Swindon on 16 June last year.
Police were called to the Rivermead Industrial Estate after reports a lorry had been stolen at gunpoint.
Jones, has admitted charges including robbery and is to be sentenced on 18 February.
Wiltshire Police said Jones, 59, of Shrivenham Road, Swindon, deliberately fired at officers with a gas-powered air pistol, hitting one in the face with a ball bearing, when they were sent to the scene.
After the "unsuccessful" use of a Taser, Jones was shot in the leg by an armed police officer, before being arrested and the incident was automatically referred to the IOPC. The officer received minor injuries.
IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell, said officers were faced with a "frightening and dynamic situation".
"Having investigated thoroughly, we are satisfied that the force used to detain the man including the firearm discharge was necessary and proportionate.
"After the man failed to comply with verbal commands, the officers had initially deployed the less-lethal option of Taser, but these steps were unsuccessful in subduing him.
"The man's actions caused armed officers to have a genuine and legitimate fear for their own and others' safety. The officers involved dealt with an armed confrontation in a highly professional manner."
'Bravery and professionalism'
Wiltshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith welcomed the ruling.
"The armed officers who responded that evening showed bravery and professionalism during a fast-moving and potentially dangerous incident.
"It is thanks to their restraint and quick-thinking that nobody, including Jones, was seriously injured."
As well as robbery, Jones has also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and assault on an emergency worker.
