Covid-19: Artist draws over 70s 'losing loved ones'
- Published
An artist is highlighting issues of loneliness and loss among older generations during lockdown.
Heloise O'Keeffe, from Wiltshire, plans to sketch 21 portraits in 2021 of elderly people who have been affected by the pandemic.
She was inspired by her grandmothers, one of whom lives by herself in London and has lost friends to Covid-19.
Commenting on her portrait, Sheila Bell, 96, said: "She hasn't left a single wrinkle out."
The 28-year-old artist said: "I want to appeal to people living on their own, who haven't seen their families and loved ones for some time, who might be extra vulnerable."
The first portraits are of her grandmothers Julia Knapp, 84, and Ms Bell.
Ms Knapp has been on her own for most of the past year and a few of her friends have died recently from Covid-19 and other illnesses.
Her granddaughter said: "I think she's found it particularly hard not being able to say goodbye to them properly."
The professional artist used to split her time between Wiltshire and London, where she also worked as a nanny.
The first lockdown gave her the opportunity to move back to her parents' home in Warminster and focus on her art full-time.
Last year she collaborated with a mental health charity for an online exhibition on how women relate to their bodies and donated some of the profits from her sales.
She has similar plans for her 21 Portraits collection but this time she is giving away the original drawings to their subjects as a gift to "lift their spirits".
One of her grandmothers, Ms Bell lives close by and has already had a chance to inspect her unfinished portrait in person.