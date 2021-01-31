BBC News

'True Wonder Woman' Carmela receives PM's award

Published
image copyrightMuscular Dystrophy UK
image caption"The True Wonder Woman" is how Carmel was described by the actress, Gil Gadot, who played the character in the latest film.

A six-year-old girl who raised more than £50,000 pounds for charity has received the Prime Minister's Points of Light award.

Carmela Chillery-Watson, who has a muscle-wasting condition, walked a kilometre daily for 30 days.

The award recognises "outstanding individuals making a difference where they live".

Carmela, from Devizes, Wiltshire said: "This is awesome news, I can't believe it, it's so amazing."

She was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition LMNA congenital muscular dystrophy at the age of three.

image copyrightMuscular Dystrophy UK
image captionCarmela used specially designed crutches to complete her walking challenge of 1km a day for 30 days

Dressed as her favourite superhero, Wonder Woman, Carmela set out on her walking challenge to raise £6,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Her target was quickly smashed as the actress who played the character in the latest film, Gal Gadot, donated £3,442.

Ms Gadot said Carmela was "the true Wonder Woman".

Carmela continues to raise money for the charity by posting a physical therapy exercise online every day.

Catherine Woodhead, CEO of Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: "Carmela's muscles get weaker every single day, yet she embraces each new fundraising challenge with unwavering perseverance, determination and her glorious smile."

The MP for Devizes, Danny Kruger, is due to hold a virtual award presentation ceremony for Carmela.

He said: "She is a true point of light in these dark times and I'm so grateful to her for the encouragement she gives to so many people."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.