'True Wonder Woman' Carmela receives PM's award
- Published
A six-year-old girl who raised more than £50,000 pounds for charity has received the Prime Minister's Points of Light award.
Carmela Chillery-Watson, who has a muscle-wasting condition, walked a kilometre daily for 30 days.
The award recognises "outstanding individuals making a difference where they live".
Carmela, from Devizes, Wiltshire said: "This is awesome news, I can't believe it, it's so amazing."
She was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition LMNA congenital muscular dystrophy at the age of three.
Dressed as her favourite superhero, Wonder Woman, Carmela set out on her walking challenge to raise £6,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.
Her target was quickly smashed as the actress who played the character in the latest film, Gal Gadot, donated £3,442.
Ms Gadot said Carmela was "the true Wonder Woman".
Carmela continues to raise money for the charity by posting a physical therapy exercise online every day.
Catherine Woodhead, CEO of Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: "Carmela's muscles get weaker every single day, yet she embraces each new fundraising challenge with unwavering perseverance, determination and her glorious smile."
The MP for Devizes, Danny Kruger, is due to hold a virtual award presentation ceremony for Carmela.
He said: "She is a true point of light in these dark times and I'm so grateful to her for the encouragement she gives to so many people."