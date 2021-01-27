Swindon Oasis: Inquiry into closure to be held
An investigation is to be held into why a leisure centre in Swindon closed and how best to re-open it.
Oasis operator GLL said in November that it would not re-open after 3 December because it was "not viable".
It said the "enforced closures" due to lockdowns and the centre's "reduced operating capacity when open" had led to operations being reviewed.
The probe will be conducted by a scrutiny committee at Swindon Borough Council.
While the council owns the land and building, Seven Capital owns a 99-year lease and employed GLL to run the leisure centre.
By early December, more than 2,000 people had signed a petition calling for the borough council or another company to manage the centre.
'Definitive answers'
Scrutiny committee chairman and labour councillor Jim Robbins said: "We think it's important there is an investigation into the contracts first with Morai Capital, then with Seven Capital and GLL.
"We want to find out how we got here, where we are now and how we move forward."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, it looked like there could be two separate investigations, but Mr Robbins argued that having two committees doing the same thing was "a waste of officer time".
Conservative councillor Rahul Tarar, who had called for the separate investigation by the resources and corporate overview and scrutiny committee, said: "The Oasis centre is an issue that is close to many residents' hearts, and this investigation will be thorough, transparent and provide definitive answers on why it closed.
"We want this work prioritized and I'd like to see the reports by our next meeting on March 1."
