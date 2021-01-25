Westbury white horse set for 'biggest overhaul'
A giant white hillside horse is to have its "biggest overhaul" and clean-up operation ever in 2022.
English Heritage announced it was also doing tests to find a more "sustainable" paint to re-whiten the Wiltshire horse with.
The charity said it was "keen to keep it white" but the pandemic delayed its plans to clean it this year, and it looked "particularly grim".
Donations of more than £30,000 will go towards the monument's restoration.
The giant horse figure stands at 175ft (53m) tall and is said to be the oldest in Wiltshire.
It was restored in 1778 and is thought to have been originally carved in 878 AD to commemorate Kind Alfred's victory over the Danish at the Battle of Ethandune.
English Heritage's properties coordinator Win Scutt said: "It will be the biggest overhaul we've ever done on the site.
"We are really keen to keep it white and it's a scheduled monument in the care of English Heritage, and we regularly clean it every two years, but it's an expensive job.
'Hardly gets any sun'
"We are trying to find a paint or a cement wash that will last the longest as a sustainable solution that will work out the cheapest so that we don't have to spend vast sums of money every two years."
The gaps in between each cement panel that makes up the monument will be cleaned and repacked.
Three test panels with three different kinds of paint on have been placed on the site to see which one would be the most financially sustainable to use.
Mr Scutt added: "At the moment it looks particularly grim because it hardly gets any sun at this time of year."
The Westbury Rotary Club's president David Pike said they hope to be involved in the upkeep of the site in a "supporting role".
The club led a restoration project on the site in 2012.
"We're very pleased that English Heritage are taking the lead on this project, especially as this is in The Queen's diamond jubilee year."