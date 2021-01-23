BBC News

Salisbury hospital nurse assault accused in court

A man accused of assaulting a nurse at a hospital has appeared in court.

Cameron Mackay, 33, of Rougemont Close, Salisbury, faces a charge of assaulting an emergency worker at Salisbury District Hospital on Thursday.

He is also accused of causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises and appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Mr Mackay was bailed ahead of an appearance at South East Wiltshire Magistrates' Court on 1 March.

