Salisbury hospital nurse assault accused in court
A man accused of assaulting a nurse at a hospital has appeared in court.
Cameron Mackay, 33, of Rougemont Close, Salisbury, faces a charge of assaulting an emergency worker at Salisbury District Hospital on Thursday.
He is also accused of causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises and appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Mr Mackay was bailed ahead of an appearance at South East Wiltshire Magistrates' Court on 1 March.
