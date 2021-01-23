'Superhero' Wiltshire boy takes on 45-mile walk
A six-year-old from Wiltshire is taking on a 45-mile (72km) walking challenge to raise money for the children's hospices that look after his brother.
Lockdown rules prevent Harry from hiking between Julia's House children's hospice in Wiltshire to Jacksplace hospices in Hampshire.
Instead he is walking three 15-mile loops in his local area near Salisbury.
Harry's one-year-old brother, Reuben, was born with a rare condition which causes brain damage.
The condition is so rare it does not have a name and only 16 other people in the world are known to have had it.
Harry's mother, Sophie said, "The challenge was Harry's idea. Originally he wanted to swim with sharks but we managed to talk him out of that."
Harry has already beaten his fundraising target of £1,500.
The money will be divided between the hospices to provide clinical care, emotional support and respite to families with seriously ill children.
Trained nurses from Julia's House help look after Reuben at home as he can have up to 10 seizures a day.
Eight years ago the family lost their daughter Olivia to the same condition when she was only eight months old.
"No matter how strong you are, it's not until you're put in a position like ours that you realise how fundamental children's hospices are for your wellbeing," his mother said.
Both hospices have called six-year-old Harry a "superhero" for his fundraising effort.
Nicky Clack from Julia's House said: "Harry is an incredibly caring big brother. We can't thank him enough for the difference he's making."
Peter Abrahams from Jacksplace added, "What an incredible young man. Thank you Harry for being an inspiration to us all."