Swindon head teacher moved to tears by toy appeal response

Published
image copyrightAlison Paul
image captionBrimble Hill staff said they were stunned by the generous response to their appeal

A head teacher said she had been moved to tears by the public's generous response to a toy appeal for pupils with special educational needs.

A member of staff at Brimble Hill School in Swindon posted a request on Facebook for toys to help its pupils with home learning in lockdown.

Head Alison Paul OBE said she was "absolutely bowled over," by the amount of toys donated to the school.

Its pupils have severe or profound and multiple learning difficulties.

image copyrightAlison Paul
image captionThe toys, puzzles and games will be distributed to children who are learning at home

"Around a third aren't coming in at the moment, either because they're shielding, or because their parents feel they are safer at home," Mrs Paul said.

She had been concerned about how those staying away from school could access the right resources, she added.

'Bowled over' by generosity

"I was expecting a few bags but one person came back from one house with a car full of toys," she said.

"We had a local church ring, they had brand new toys left over from their Christmas appeal.

image captionHeadteacher Alison Paul said she was "gobsmacked" by the response

"There was a tear in my eye, I was absolutely bowled over."

The toys, puzzles and books have been put into bags, along with instructions written by the teachers, and sent to homes where the children are home schooling.

One parent Sharon, whose son AJ attends Brimble Hill, said: "It shows that people care about the children".

