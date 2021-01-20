Royal Wootton Bassett stabbing: Joseph Bridgeman jailed
A man who stabbed another man in broad daylight has been jailed.
Joseph Bridgeman admitted attacking the man, aged in his 50s, in Rylands Way in Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire, on 10 September 2020.
The 21-year-old, of Chestnut Avenue, Tidworth, was jailed for 58 months at Swindon Crown Court on Tuesday.
The victim was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol at the time with life threatening injuries but has since made a full recovery.
Det Sgt Scott Anger, of Wiltshire Police, said the length of sentence "reflects how serious this assault was with the victim almost losing his life".
Bridgeman pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and being in possession of a bladed article.
