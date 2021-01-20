BBC News

Royal Wootton Bassett stabbing: Joseph Bridgeman jailed

Published
image copyrightWiltshire Police
image captionJoseph Bridgeman stabbed the man in broad daylight last September

A man who stabbed another man in broad daylight has been jailed.

Joseph Bridgeman admitted attacking the man, aged in his 50s, in Rylands Way in Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire, on 10 September 2020.

The 21-year-old, of Chestnut Avenue, Tidworth, was jailed for 58 months at Swindon Crown Court on Tuesday.

The victim was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol at the time with life threatening injuries but has since made a full recovery.

Det Sgt Scott Anger, of Wiltshire Police, said the length of sentence "reflects how serious this assault was with the victim almost losing his life".

Bridgeman pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and being in possession of a bladed article.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe victim was airlifted to Southmead Hospital for treatment following the attack in Rylands Way

Related Topics

  • Wiltshire Police
  • Swindon
  • Royal Wootton Bassett
  • Tidworth

More on this story

  • Royal Wootton Bassett stabbing: Two men arrested

    Published
    10 September 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.