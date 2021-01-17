BBC News

Covid-19: Man said he had travelled 100 miles 'for a McDonald's'

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe man from Luton was fined £200 for travelling to Devizes and also had his car seized for having no insurance

A man told police he had driven from Luton to Devizes to visit a McDonald's, even though the town does not have a branch of the burger chain.

Wiltshire Police called his actions a "flagrant breach" of lockdown regulations and fined the man £200.

The 34-year-old was stopped on Estcourt Street in Devizes, a distance of more than 100 miles (160km) from Luton.

His car was also seized for having no insurance, police added.

"The distance travelled across numerous counties to Devizes, which doesn't have a McDonald's restaurant, is a flagrant breach of the regulations currently in place.

"The majority of people across Wiltshire continue to act responsibly and we thank you for that, however, it is important to protect the NHS that we all stick to the rules," said police.

The man was stopped on Thursday evening.

  • SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
  • TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
  • SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
  • TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Friends fined for 68-mile drive to visit McDonald's

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid-19: Woman fined after 100-mile trip to Scarborough for burger

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Covid-19: Calls for anglers in Wales to be able to drive for fishing

    Published
    6 hours ago

  • Lockdown rules: What Covid tier is your area in and what are the restrictions?

    Published
    1 day ago

  • RAF veteran receives Covid jab at Salisbury Cathedral

    Published
    22 hours ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.