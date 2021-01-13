Honda production in Swindon disrupted by shortage of parts
- Published
Production is being disrupted at Honda's Swindon factory for the second time this year.
The Japanese car manufacturer said a shortage of parts meant some of the factory would shut down from 18 to 21 January.
At the start of this month a two-day shutdown was blamed on "global supply delays".
The factory, which employs around 3,000 people, will close permanently in July.
In a statement Honda UK said the latest issue was caused by a shortage of semi-conductors, part of electronic systems used in vehicles.
"The situation is currently being monitored with a view to restarting production on Friday, 22 January," it added.
Honda's Swindon site, which produced around 150,000 new cars per year is where the current Civic and Civic Type R models are produced.
Work was also halted in December because of congestion at ports caused by stockpiling.