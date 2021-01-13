BBC News

Honda production in Swindon disrupted by shortage of parts

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionIt's the third time in two months that production at Honda's Swindon plant has been disrupted

Production is being disrupted at Honda's Swindon factory for the second time this year.

The Japanese car manufacturer said a shortage of parts meant some of the factory would shut down from 18 to 21 January.

At the start of this month a two-day shutdown was blamed on "global supply delays".

The factory, which employs around 3,000 people, will close permanently in July.

In a statement Honda UK said the latest issue was caused by a shortage of semi-conductors, part of electronic systems used in vehicles.

"The situation is currently being monitored with a view to restarting production on Friday, 22 January," it added.

Honda's Swindon site, which produced around 150,000 new cars per year is where the current Civic and Civic Type R models are produced.

Work was also halted in December because of congestion at ports caused by stockpiling.

Related Topics

  • Honda
  • Swindon

More on this story

  • Swindon Honda closure date 'set in stone'

    Published
    12 February 2020

  • Honda Swindon closure driven by "unprecedented" changes in car industry.

    Published
    19 February 2019

  • Honda Logistics in Swindon to close putting jobs at risk

    Published
    7 October 2019

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.