BBC News

Honda's Swindon factory temporarily suspends production

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe car manufacturer says work will resume on Thursday 7 January

Japanese car manufacturer Honda says it has halted production at its Swindon factory because of "global supply delays."

"The situation is being monitored with a view to restart production on Thursday 7 January," a spokesperson said.

It is the second time production has been affected in two months.

Work was also halted in December because of congestion at ports caused by stockpiling.

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to affect trade around the world, with empty shipping containers left in the wrong places, leading to bottlenecks elsewhere.

Trade unions have confirmed staff will remain on full pay through the closure, and praised management for being so open about the shipping delays.

Honda's Swindon site is where the current Civic and Civic Type R models are produced.

It currently employs about 3,000 people and creates up to 150,000 new cars per year, but will close permanently in July 2021.

Related Topics

  • Honda
  • Swindon

More on this story

  • Honda pauses production after UK port woes

    Published
    8 December 2020

  • Honda to resume UK output after problems at ports

    Published
    13 December 2020

  • Coronavirus: Honda to restart UK production in June

    Published
    14 May 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.