Support for schools 'not as it should be' - Wiltshire head
Support to help secondary schools carry out coronavirus testing "is not as forthcoming as it should be", a headteacher has said.
Earlier this month, schools were told to organise testing ahead of January.
Anita Ellis, the head of Royal Wootton Bassett Academy, Wiltshire, said she would have preferred the army's help to organise the scheme.
The education secretary has said most secondary school pupils will return on 18 January.
Gavin Williamson said exam-year pupils will return a week earlier than their schoolmates in the week of 11 January. Work will be done remotely by pupils until then.
Mrs Ellis said she had requested volunteers to help with testing and had been "overwhelmed by the amount of support coming out of our community" but there was still "an awful lot to do".
She told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "I think this could have been better coordinated by the government.
"Having the army on the ground - boots on the ground - to work with the testing programme, as they did with the lorry drivers in Kent, would have been much more helpful."
Nearly 300 pupils were sent home from the school after one tested positive for coronavirus in September.
Mrs Ellis said the school has been "fairly successful" limiting the spread of the disease.
She said: "We want to be honest and we want to be realistic about what we can offer.
"Schools cannot be 100% safe. We cannot make those kind of guarantees but we were fairly successful with the amount of limited transmission last term and the term before."
Royal Wootton Bassett and Wiltshire is in tier three of coronavirus restrictions but nearby Swindon has been placed in tier four.
Another secondary school headteacher in Staffordshire said staff felt "broken" after they were told they would need to run testing schemes earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Mr Williamson said the delay in reopening schools would mean testing could be set up in pupils' absence.
He said: "In the face of a rapidly changing situation, I am determined to act to preserve lives and the NHS, as we continue to protect education and put children first."