Covid-19: Salisbury District Hospital under 'intense' pressure
- Published
A continued rise in the number of Covid-19 patients is putting Salisbury District Hospital under "intense and significant" pressure, it said.
The hospital is seeing equivalent numbers of Covid patients to the "high point" in April during the first wave of the virus, the BBC understands.
The hospital in Wiltshire is currently in tier two, but borders tier four Hampshire and Berkshire.
It asked the public to only come to A&E if they have a "genuine emergency".
"It is common for our hospital to be busy over the holiday period, but this year the impact of rising numbers of Covid-19 cases means that we are experiencing significant pressure on our emergency services," medical director Dr Peter Collins said.
"Our dedicated staff continue to provide safe and timely care at Salisbury Hospital but we ask the public to help us by using 111, walk in centres or minor injury units and other sources of medical advice."
Dr Collins added people should restrict visiting to "essential visits only" and advised visitors to contact ward staff before travelling.
A spokesman for the Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust said the hospital was "currently under intense pressure" due to the number of patients with Covid-19 combined with keeping the hospital running and operating under strict Covid related guidance to keep patients and staff safe.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk