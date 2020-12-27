Swindon paramedics attacked by man with knife on Christmas Day
Paramedics responding to an emergency on Christmas Day were attacked by a man with a knife.
The crew fled to their ambulance, which was then driven into during the incident in the centre of Swindon.
A 39 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and drink driving.
Insp Steve Love, of Wiltshire Police, said it was a "sad reality" that emergency workers feared for their safety "on a daily basis".
In a statement police said South Western Ambulance Service were called to an address in Morse Street at about 16:30 GMT.
While there, the attack happened and the paramedics, fearing for their safety, left the house to shelter in their ambulance while police were called.
The arrested man remains in custody at Swindon's Gablecross Police Station.
Insp Love said: "Nobody should be made to feel in danger when trying to carry out their work, especially when that work involves protecting our communities.
"We will do all we can to protect emergency workers doing their job and urge the public to respect our officers and members of the ambulance service and fire service and to help us to help you."
