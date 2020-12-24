Christmas card fails to upset 'Grinch neighbour'
A partially-sighted woman, who has not put up festive lights outside her home, has been sent an anonymous Christmas card calling her "lazy" and a "Grinch".
Carrie Black from Melksham, Wiltshire, was sent the card, which includes a message saying all other neighbours in the cul-de-sac had "made an effort".
Ms Black said she "loves Christmas" but health issues had prevented her from putting up lights this year.
She responded by saying the "offensive" card had "failed to upset" her.
Ms Black, 56, said it was "a bit of a shock" when she received it.
"When it came through the door and it said 'neighbour, smile it's Christmas', I thought 'that's nice'.
"But I couldn't believe it when I opened it and read what's inside. It's incredible at this time of year."
The card, addressed to "the Grinch Neighbor [sic]", contained a message saying other neighbours had "made an effort to brighten up" the cul-de-sac by putting up lights.
"Don't be lazy. Get in the Christmas spirit. Put up some lights," it continued.
Ms Black said health issues meant she was unable to put any lights up.
"Normally I would make the effort, but I just can't at the moment," she said.
"Normally I'm the first in the neighbourhood to put Christmas lights up because I love Christmas.
"But there are lots of reasons why I don't feel like putting them up this year."
She responded on social media, saying the anonymous sender had "clearly wanted to upset" her by sending "offensive" card.
"You have failed. The only thing I am upset by is the poor punctuation, spelling and grammar it contains.
"If you had taken a little time to observe my household, you would see that I rely on a guide dog for my mobility.
"This might have given you a clue that I would find it hard to decorate the outside of my house," she added.
Ms Black said had since received an "outpouring of love and support" form her "true" neighbours, and had offers of help.
She said she had declined the offer, and instead accepted a donation to Bowerhill Barkers which raises money to provide guide dogs.
