Swindon Oasis: Group set up to reopen leisure centre
- Published
A new taskforce has been set up by the leader of Swindon Borough Council to get the Oasis leisure centre re-opened to the public.
Oasis operator GLL said it would not re-open after lockdown on 3 December because it was "not viable".
David Renard has formed a cabinet member advisory group to explore ways the council can help bring the centre back into use.
He said he believes it has "a long-term sustainable future".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said while the council owns the land and building, Seven Capital owns a 99-year lease and employed GLL to run it.
Mr Renard added it remains the responsibility of Seven Capital as landlord to find a new operator to replace GLL.
Last month, GLL said in an email the "enforced closures" and the centre's "reduced operating capacity when open" had led to operations being reviewed.
"This review has concluded that the continued operation of the centre is not viable," it said.
Advisory group member Dale Heenan, who is cabinet member for the town centre culture, said: "Nearly two thirds of leisure centres across the UK need urgent investment.
"These facilities are vital to local communities as they contribute to physical and mental wellbeing - support that is needed more now than ever before."
The advisory group will be made up of five Conservatives and three Labour members.
'Community value'
Swindon Labour Group leader Jim Grant said its position on Oasis was to "encourage the current owners - Seven Capital - to provide a leisure centre on the site.
He said: "If they are not willing or able to so this we will seek to cancel any other contracts the council has with them and take the Oasis back into public ownership."
Mr Grant added Labour supports the Co-operative party's campaign to get the centre designated as an Asset of Community Value.
More than 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for the borough council "or another company" to manage the centre.