Swindon man who carried rifles in town centre spared jail
A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting carrying two air rifles on a busy shopping street.
Joseph Mclaughlin, 31, of Curtis Street, Swindon, pleaded guilty to two offences of possession of a firearm in a public place and one charge of being drunk in charge of a loaded firearm.
Armed police were called to The Parade in Swindon town centre shortly after 12:30 GMT on Sunday.
Mclaughlin was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.
He was sentenced at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday and is subject to a tagged curfew between 20:00 and 07:00 GMT for six weeks.
The 31-year-old must also complete a six-month alcohol rehabilitation programme and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.
Det Sgt Justin Downes, of Wiltshire Police, said: "I am pleased that this man has been dealt with so quickly by the judicial system.
"It's completely irresponsible and dangerous to brandish any weapon in public - especially when there are so many people around.
"I hope this sentence and the subsequent help offered will now give this man the opportunity to turn his life around."