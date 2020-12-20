Armed police respond to Swindon town centre gun alert
- Published
Armed police were called to a busy shopping street following reports of a man carrying a gun.
Officers went to The Parade in the centre of Swindon just after 12:30 GMT.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having a firearm in a public place and an air rifle was recovered from the scene, Wiltshire Police said.
The force said there was no need for the public to be alarmed.
Det Sgt Justin Downes said: "The public may have seen lots of police officers around the town today responding to this incident.
"I want to reassure people that this was dealt with quickly.
"As this took place in the middle of the day, in a busy part of Swindon, I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us."