Gal Gadot calls disabled girl 'the true Wonder Woman'
- Published
A six-year-old disabled girl who completed a gruelling charity challenge has been called "the true Wonder Woman" by the actress who plays the superhero.
Carmela Chillery-Watson, who has a muscle-wasting condition, walked a kilometre a day for 30 days dressed as Wonder Woman.
Gal Gadot donated over £3,000 to her fundraising page, and a video message of thanks from Carmela was played to her on The One Show on BBC One.
The actress called her "amazing".
Carmela, from Devizes, Wiltshire, was diagnosed with the life-limiting condition LMNA Congenital MD at the age of three.
Ms Gadot donated £3,442 to her fundraising page, in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK, in September, and tweeted a message of support, saying: "You're a true hero. So inspiring and strong. I hope one day we get to meet each other."
A recorded video message of thanks from Carmela was played to star of the new Wonder Woman 1984 movie on The One Show on Tuesday.
In it she said: "Hi Gal, it's Carmela, AKA Wonder Girl... I can't wait to see your new movie. Thank you for donating to my Wonder Woman walk.
"You help me fight on living with muscular dystrophy and inspire me to do my exercise daily to help me stay strong… you help me and other children have hope."
Ms Gadot said it was "a privilege to be able to affect these precious souls and to give them strength through our movies".
"Carmela is a true Wonder Woman. She fights for her goal and she shows that she doesn't let anything stop her.
"Through this entire, very, very long trip that she and her mum did, they just walked and walked and walked.
"She's amazing.
"Honestly it's not about me, I'm just a vessel. I'm just the actress that got to portray this incredible character."
