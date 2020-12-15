BBC News

Man's sudden death in Trowbridge was 'medical episode', say police

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionOfficers were called by the ambulance service to Orchard Court at about 12:15 GMT

The sudden death of a man in Trowbridge is being treated as "a medical episode" by police and is not believed to be suspicious.

Wiltshire Police officers were called to Orchard Court at about 12:15 GMT following the report of the death of a man in his 50s.

The property was evacuated for safety reasons, following a report of the smell of gas at the block of flats.

The building has since been confirmed as safe and residents have returned.

A police spokesman said the man's next of kin have been informed .

Related Topics

  • Wiltshire Police
  • Trowbridge