Man's sudden death in Trowbridge was 'medical episode', say police
- Published
The sudden death of a man in Trowbridge is being treated as "a medical episode" by police and is not believed to be suspicious.
Wiltshire Police officers were called to Orchard Court at about 12:15 GMT following the report of the death of a man in his 50s.
The property was evacuated for safety reasons, following a report of the smell of gas at the block of flats.
The building has since been confirmed as safe and residents have returned.
A police spokesman said the man's next of kin have been informed .