Salisbury double murder accused Zdun 'felt harassed'
- Published
A man accused of two murders believed his wife was having an affair and his daughter was covering up for her, a court was told.
Marcin Zdun, 40, is charged with the murder of Aneta Zdun, 40, and 18-year-old Nikoleta Zdun at their home in Wiltshire on 1 June, which he denies.
He told Winchester Crown Court he felt "harassed and abused in my own home" by his wife and daughter.
Prosecutors accused Mr Zdun of having a "controlling nature" over his family.
The women were found seriously injured at their home in Wessex Road, Salisbury, and pronounced dead at the scene.
The defendant told Winchester Crown Court he believed his wife, a care worker, had been having an affair with a man he worked with.
He added he and his wife were sleeping in separate rooms, believing she "maybe had someone on the side".
Mr Zdun also said his wife was not helping to tidy the house or make family meals, despite only working three days a week.
'Untidiness'
He said he put videos of the "untidiness" on Facebook, as well as mouldy soup in the fridge, to prove his point.
He said he did not have the "strength" to do the housework because he worked night shifts.
Speaking through an interpreter, the Tesco worker also said he would not let his daughter "do many things" such as getting a face piercing, but he was ignored.
"They didn't do anything around the house, they would just go out whenever they wanted, I didn't know where they were going, for my own peace, that they weren't going out meeting some guys," Mr Zdun said.
He added his wife and daughter were "spending my hard-earned money and they were laughing in my face" and he felt "harassed and abused in my own home".
The trial continues.