Salisbury Novichok-poisoned police officer 'fighting for pension'
A police officer who was poisoned in the Salisbury Novichok attack is "fighting for part of his pension", his wife has said.
Det Sgt Nick Bailey, who was contaminated with the nerve agent at the home of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, left Wiltshire Police in October.
His wife Sarah responded to comments by Wiltshire Police Federation's chairman about support her husband had received.
In the latest issue of the Police Federation of England and Wales magazine, Wiltshire chairman Mark Andrews wrote about how the force had supported officers affected by the Novichok attack in March 2018.
"We... helped Nick to get the compensation package he deserved and supported him with insurance and his legal claim for injury at work," he wrote.
"Support will continue for as long as he needs it."
In a tweet responding to the article, Mrs Bailey said her husband "retired 7 weeks ago and he's still fighting for part of his pension".
Not quite sure where to start with this. Compensation package? injury on duty pay out? Nick retired 7 weeks ago and he’s still fighting for part of his pension. You even said he resigned. Not the case at all, he’s been medically retired! https://t.co/w0tJMvdW0Z— Sarah Bailey (@SarahBailey3) December 4, 2020
Mr Bailey returned to duty last year but left Wiltshire Police in October, saying the aftermath "took so much from me" and he could "no longer do the job".
He and two colleagues were sent to Mr Skripal's home after the former Russian spy and his daughter, who was staying with him, were found seriously ill on a bench in Salisbury.
Mr Bailey was contaminated when he touched the door handle of Mr Skripal's home in the city.
The Skripals survived the attack, and in the months two Russian nationals were accused of travelling to the UK to try to murder Mr Skripal with Novichok.
The pair - known by their aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - were caught on CCTV in Salisbury the day before the attack.
