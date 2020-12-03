Three arrested over donations for Derry Hill crash victims
- Published
Three people have been arrested in connection with a suspected fraud, relating to online donations in memory of four men who died in a car crash.
The young men were killed when a car caught fire after crashing into a house near Chippenham in August.
Wiltshire Police said a man, a woman and a teenage boy from Northamptonshire have been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
People who donated may have been the victim of a crime, a spokesman said.
A 32-year-old woman, a 36-year old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested, and have since been released under investigation while enquiries are carried out.
The 36-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, after a large quantity of drugs were found at the property.
Ryan Nelson and Jordan Rawlings, both aged 20, and Matthew Parke and Corey Owen, both 19, all from Calne, died in the crash which happened on the the A4 London Road in Derry Hill.
A police spokesman said there were concerns a GoFundMe page, which was titled "Jordan, Corey, Matt, Ryan Memorial", was not set up by any of the four families and was fraudulent.
Officers are trying to trace anyone who donated to it.
Insp James Brain said: "The collision in August was truly devastating for the local community in Calne and I know many people will have seen this fundraising page as an opportunity to show how much they cared, and to ensure that a lasting memorial to the four young men was created for the town.
"I understand people may be feeling upset and angry about this news, but I want to reassure everyone we are carrying out detailed enquiries to understand exactly what has happened with regards to this donation page."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk