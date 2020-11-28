Sutton Benger renamed 'Button Benger' on M4 sign
- Published
A typo on a new road sign has seen the Wiltshire village of Sutton Benger renamed Button Benger.
The new sign, close to Junction 17 of the M4, prompted residents to express their surprise on social media.
Abi Aspin posted on Facebook: "New signage went up over the weekend and our village seems to have been renamed Button Benger!"
Wiltshire Council said the sign was put up by a developer of a new business park and would be corrected soon.
The authority's cabinet member for Highways, Bridget Wayman said: "All of the works are funded by the developer, including the supply and erection of this sign.
"The Wiltshire Council officer responsible for overseeing construction brought this to the attention of the developer's agent late last week.
"Remedial action is in hand and the sign will be corrected shortly."
The sign is linked to St Modwen Park, a series of new business units being built on the outskirts of Chippenham.
Sutton Benger is the birthplace of Joseph Fry, whose company created the first mass-produced chocolate bar, and also where singer Gabrielle Aplin grew up.