Wiltshire families start petition to save care service
By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
Broadcast Journalist
- Published
Families in Wiltshire have started a petition to stop the closure of a care facility and "fight" for the vulnerable people it helps.
Furlong Close care complex in Rowde, near Devizes, is due to close in July 2021.
But due to "challenges" from the pandemic its day-care service for non-residents has been cut ahead of time.
Wiltshire Council says it is talking to those affected to support them going forward.
The care home, run by Hft Wiltshire, is a series of flats and bungalows providing accommodation for people requiring nursing or personal care, and for those with learning disabilities.
An online petition has gathered more than 1,000 supporters and says: "These are vulnerable people in our society who need us to fight for them to continue to live in a purpose-built campus that they are familiar with and where they have friends and know the area."
'Depression'
Brian Minter says without the service his son, a non-resident who has Down's syndrome, has become "depressed".
He said: "My son has been suffering from boredom and depression since his day care was taken away.
"The social worker said there isn't anywhere comparable to what is provided at Rowde."
Hft Wiltshire's divisional director, Emma Bagley, said: "We have been facing financial challenges as a result of the underfunding of adult social care and have needed to make some difficult decisions.
"We acknowledge the concerns raised by some families and the additional challenges the pandemic is having on our plans."
'Support'
Simon Jacobs, Wiltshire Council's cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: "We are in contact with residents and their families to reassure them we will support them throughout any changes and we expect the excellent care they already receive to continue into the future.
"While this is Hft's decision to close this site we are in agreement with the principle of that decision. The changes will mean residents can settle in smaller community-based settings and have the opportunity to live more independently."
