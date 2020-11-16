Mission hall built for Melchet Court Estate community listed
A 19th Century mission hall built for worshippers living near a country estate in Wiltshire has been given Grade II listed status.
Landford Wood Mission Hall was built by philanthropist Lady Ashburton on her land for people living around the Melchet Court Estate.
Historic England said it "tells an important story about female philanthropy in the late 19th Century".
The timber building first opened in June 1899.
The "high quality construction and simple materials" used gives it "considerable charm", Historic England said.
It features an unusual hammerbeam roof, which is made of Oregon pine.
The building cost £300 to build, equivalent to about £38,000 today.
Becky Barrett, Historic England's regional director in the South West, said: "The building Lady Ashburton commissioned for her own estate makes a strong statement about her commitment to spiritual welfare and reflects her love of the arts, evident in the hall's distinctive style.
"Protecting this building acknowledges its outstanding historic interest and ensures we can continue to learn from it for generations to come."