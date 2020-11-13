Pilot 'mistook crop field for airstrip' in Wiltshire crash
An 82-year-old pilot suffered serious injuries when he mistook a crop field for a grass airstrip, a report has found.
The replica of a Luftwaffe aircraft crash-landed and flipped onto its roof close to Lower Upham Farm Airstrip, near Ogbourne St George, on 12 July.
The pilot was rescued from the plane, which was damaged beyond repair.
The airstrip has been further marked out with white chalk, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.
The report added the skies were clear with bright sunshine before the crash, at about 13:50 BST.
On landing, it "travelled a short distance", "stopped violently" and pitched onto its back, trapping the pilot. He was recovered from the wreckage by emergency services and taken to hospital.
He told the AAIB that he mistook the unmarked grass runway to be part of the crop field because of its "similarity in colour".
The AAIB found the sun "may have reduced the contrast between the grass strip and the crops".
Initial reports said that the man was in his 70s and suffered only minor injuries. but they have now been clarified.