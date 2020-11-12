Stonehenge A303 tunnel plan approved
A controversial plan to dig a £2.4bn road tunnel near Stonehenge has been approved by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
The A303, notorious for traffic jams, currently runs within a few hundred metres of the world heritage site.
The plan to build a two-mile (3.2km) tunnel out of sight of the monument was approved despite objections.
The Planning Inspectorate said the decision was made following "careful consideration".
Construction is expected to take four to five years.