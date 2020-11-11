Coronavirus: Hundreds at Swindon school isolate after cases
Three year groups from a primary school in Wiltshire are self-isolating after Covid-19 cases were confirmed.
One member of staff and two pupils tested positive for the virus at Lethbridge Primary School in Swindon.
Following government guidance, some 208 pupils who were identified as "possible contacts of the confirmed cases", have been told to self-isolate for 14 days.
A Swindon Borough Council spokesperson said the authority is supporting staff at the school.