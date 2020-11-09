Swindon police shooting: Graham 'Tommy' Trinder named as victim
- Published
A man killed by an armed policeman at the weekend has been named locally as Graham Trinder.
The 57-year-old was shot in Summers Street in Swindon in the early hours of Sunday.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said police gave Mr Trinder CPR after the shooting.
Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police Kier Pritchard said the officers involved were being given "the appropriate support".
Floral tributes to Mr Trinder, known locally by the nickname Tommy, have been left at the scene of the shooting in Rodbourne.
An IOPC statement released on Monday said the police had been called to reports of two men arguing at about 02:00 GMT on Sunday.
"A firearms officer was first to attend the scene in an unmarked police vehicle, closely followed by two other officers in a marked police car," said the statement.
"During the incident a 57-year-old man was shot in the chest by the firearms officer.
"We understand officers began CPR and an ambulance was called, but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene."
Mr Pritchard said he understood locals would be feeling "distress and anxiety" but asked for patience.
"We are not able to comment on certain aspects of the incident as it is crucial the IOPC is given the time and space to ascertain the facts," he said.
"I would urge caution when reading information relating to the incident on social media."
Mr Pritchard thanked the local community for allowing police to carry out their work.
"I have personally spoken to every member of Wiltshire Police who was involved in yesterday's incident and all continue to receive the appropriate welfare support," he added.