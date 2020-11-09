Wiltshire councillor's LGBT comments did not breach code
A councillor under investigation over comments about the LGBT community has been cleared of breaking Wiltshire Council's code of conduct.
Mary Douglas said the LGBT community was "misguided by a powerful ideology" during an area board meeting last year.
Wiltshire Council called her comments "unwise and unhelpful" but said they did not breach the code.
It said this was due to councillors' "right to freedom of expression within political debate".
An investigation was launched after Ms Douglas made the comments at a Salisbury area board meeting last November.
Members were discussing funding requests from community groups and she refused to back a £1,000 grant for Salisbury Pride.
'Wonderful people'
"I do not support their choices, nor the ideology and world view they represent," she told the meeting.
"These are wonderful people, well meaning and sincere, but misguided by a powerful ideology.
"I don't want to be a part of promoting this, and I represent a large number of people, some of whom are afraid to say something."
Ms Douglas, who represents the Salisbury St Francis and Stratford division, was stripped of her front-bench role as Wiltshire Council's portfolio holder for social mobility and skills but remained on the council.
During the board meeting she said: "I do not agree with the political message of gay pride, and should have the right to say so.
"To disagree is not to disrespect. Across UK society, we must be able to disagree with each other while also holding each other in the highest esteem.
"To be able to say what we think and believe is vital for democracy, community cohesion and good decision making."
After the code of conduct hearing a Wiltshire Council spokesman said: "The hearing sub-committee considered all relevant matters in respect of both complaints.
"It determined whilst Councillor Douglas' actions were unwise and unhelpful, they did not amount to a breach of the code due to the high level of protection afforded to councillors in respect of their right to freedom of expression within political debate."
