Swindon flood: Residents could be homeless until Christmas
- Published
Families evacuated after "large scale flooding" in Swindon have been told they may not be able to return until after Christmas.
At least 10 properties in Haydon Wick were affected after a plume of water two storeys high rose up from a burst main in the early hours of Saturday.
Flats were evacuated and a road closure was put in place on Thames Avenue.
Thames Water said the pipe has now been repaired and alternative accommodation arranged for those affected.
Shane Johnson, who lives in one of the affected properties, said it had been "like a dream"
"I heard a massive bang like an explosion and I heard loads of noise from neighbours and we opened the door and could see water everywhere," he said.
"It was a massive flood - it was madness."
He said he was "gutted" when he was told they might not be able to move back until after Christmas.
Thames Water said it was "really sorry" but was "supporting customers from the properties who have been flooded".
"Our customer and insurance teams are working to assess the damage and each individual resident's needs," a spokesman said.
"We have arranged for alternative accommodation for those who are not able to return to their homes and we'll do everything we can to get their lives back to normal as soon as we can."