Swindon flood: Homes evacuated after main pipe bursts
Up to 10 flats have been evacuated in Swindon following a "large scale flooding".
Emergency services were called to the Haydon Wick area of the town at about 06:15 GMT on Saturday.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Rescue said a water main had burst near Haydon Court and urged people to avoid the area.
A spokeswoman said: "Police have implemented a road closure at the bottom of Thames Avenue. This is expected to be in place for some time."
The spokeswoman added that the water main "has now been isolated" and the "water is subsiding quickly through the use of aquavacs".