Swindon's Oxford Road road closed due to gas leak
Motorists are being warned to avoid a busy commuter road in Swindon after it was closed due to a major gas leak.
Both lanes of Oxford Road are shut between White Hart roundabout and the Nythe Road junction.
Wiltshire Police have said as the footpath over the roundabout is closed, pedestrians are also being asked to avoid the area.
The fire service, gas engineers and officers are at the scene to make the area safe, police added.
