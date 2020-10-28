Covid: 142 positive cases at Swindon's Wilkes Academy
The number of positive Covid cases at a performing arts academy in Swindon has risen to 142.
Eight staff and 134 students have now tested positive at the Wilkes Academy, up from the 85 which were reported last Wednesday.
Principal Nikki Wilkes said students were being offered "full support".
Swindon Borough Council said the majority of the additional positive cases dated from two weeks ago, due to a delay in getting test results back.
The academy has about 260 students from across the country, meaning about half have now tested positive.
Face-to-face teaching was suspended after the first positive case was confirmed and students were sent home early for half-term to self-isolate.
A council spokesman said there had been no new cases in recent days.
Meanwhile, 15 people have tested positive for the virus at the town's Royal Mail's distribution centre.
Council public health director Steve Maddern said: "Royal Mail staff are following the existing guidance for non-clinical settings, with social distancing measures in place and increased levels of hygiene to limit the spread of the virus.
"As a result, staff members who have been identified as possible contacts have been sent home and told to self-isolate for 14 days."
The depot in Dorcan was closed for a deep clean in July when two workers tested positive for the virus.
Swindon Town Football Club's past two matches have been postponed with the club reporting five positive cases.
Swindon is currently in the lowest level, medium alert category, in England's three-tier system.