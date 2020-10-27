Swindon: 'Reckless and violent' hit and run driver jailed
- Published
A hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in a life-threatening condition has been jailed for six years and four months.
Mohammed Shajeed Ali mounted a kerb at an estimated speed of 40-50mph and drove into a group of people, with one sustaining a serious head injury.
Ali pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was also banned from driving for two years.
The victim was airlifted to hospital in Bristol but has now recovered.
The incident took place in Rodbourne Road shortly after 15:00 BST on Friday, 6 March.
Ali, 20, of Warneford Close, Toothill, Swindon, mounted the kerb behind a group of pedestrians and clipped one person before making full contact with the back of another, sending him into the air and falling to the ground unconscious.
The victim sustained a serious head injury and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol in a life-threatening condition.
Lucky to survive
Estimates from witnesses described Ali's speed as between 40 and 50mph.
He drove off from the scene and the car was located by Wiltshire Police shortly before 16:00 BST on the same day.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said Ali's victim was fortunate not to die from his injuries.
"This was a reckless and violent act which put the lives of innocent members of the public at risk - it was fortunate that no other person was seriously injured as a result of Ali's actions.
"Our officers worked tirelessly on this case and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank those at the scene who aided the victim before medical assistance arrived, and subsequently the witnesses who came forward and gave their accounts of what happened to help get this guilty plea."