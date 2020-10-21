Chippenham arson attacks: Appeal for Christopher Cleverley
Police are "urgently" searching for a man after a string of arson attacks.
Christopher Cleverley, 31, is wanted in connection with blazes which destroyed a school bus and a car and damaged a bin store.
Officers appealed for information after they linked the attacks in Chippenham, Wiltshire, on 18 October.
Mr Cleverley is described as approximately 5ft 6 ins tall, of slim build, with mousey coloured hair and blue eyes.
A black Honda Civic was set on fire in Chelwood Close, shortly after 01:30 BST on 18 October.
About 40 minutes later, a bin store at a block of flats in Rudman Park was set on fire.
Officers were then called to the Olympiad Leisure Centre on Sadlers Mead where a bus had been destroyed by fire and a nearby building damaged.
Police say Mr Cleverley is local to the area and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
Sgt Jansen Carter, from Wiltshire Police, said: "Luckily... no-one was hurt. These senseless acts of criminal damage will have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, including destroying a school bus."
