Salisbury novichok-poisoned officer Nick Bailey quits
A police officer who was poisoned in the Salisbury novichok attack has quit because he "can no longer do the job".
Det Sgt Nick Bailey was contaminated with the nerve agent at the home of Sergei and Yulia Skripal - the targets of the poisoning operation - where it had been sprayed on a door handle.
But, after returning to duty in 2019, he earlier tweeted he "had to admit defeat".
He had worked for Wiltshire Police for 18 years.
After 18 years in the Police Force I’ve had to admit defeat and accept that I can no longer do the job. I wanted to be a Police Officer since I was a teenager, I couldn’t envisage doing anything else, which is why this makes me so sad. Like most Police Officers, I’ve….— Nick Bailey (@ExDsNickBailey) October 17, 2020