Salisbury novichok-poisoned officer Nick Bailey quits

Published
  Russian spy poisoning
image captionDet Sgt Nick Bailey was contaminated at the home of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in 2018

A police officer who was poisoned in the Salisbury novichok attack has quit because he "can no longer do the job".

Det Sgt Nick Bailey was contaminated with the nerve agent at the home of Sergei and Yulia Skripal - the targets of the poisoning operation - where it had been sprayed on a door handle.

But, after returning to duty in 2019, he earlier tweeted he "had to admit defeat".

He had worked for Wiltshire Police for 18 years.

