Woman jailed for kicking and biting Wiltshire Police officers
- Published
A woman who kicked and bit two police officers when they called at her house has been jailed for 18 months.
Shannon Graham slammed a door on a female police officer and kicked her when she fell to the ground at her home in Chippenham on 5 January.
The 33-year-old also scratched and bit a male officer as she was being arrested and led to a police van.
Lou Goddard, who led the investigation for Wiltshire Police, called Graham's behaviour "inexcusable".
"A custodial sentence is the right punishment for this inexcusable behaviour, and I hope it sends a message that assaulting police officers while on duty is unacceptable," she added.
Officers had arrived at Graham's address to speak to her about an unrelated matter.
Graham, now of Church Walk in Melksham, was sentenced on Thursday to 18 months for actual bodily harm and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.
Wiltshire and Swindon's Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson said he "was pleased" a custodial sentence had been handed out.
"Anyone who attacks our officers, staff or volunteers while on duty deserves punishment and a jail term is right in this case," he said.
"I have heard first-hand the impact that assaults on officers can have, not just the physical scars but mental and emotional ones as well. No-one deserves that."