Salisbury: Marcin Zdun denies murder of wife and daughter
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife and daughter at their home in Salisbury.
Marcin Zdun, 40, of Wessex Road, Salisbury, entered pleas through a Polish interpreter at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.
Aneta Zdun, 40, and Nikoleta Zdun, 18, were pronounced dead at a house in Wessex Road on 1 June.
Mr Zdun was remanded in custody ahead of a three-week trial at Salisbury Crown Court beginning on 30 November.
Police found one woman dead and another seriously injured when they were called to the property at 14:45 BST on 1 June.
The second woman was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.
In a previous statement, Aneta Zdun's employer, Wessex Care, paid tribute to her as a "beloved colleague and friend".
An online fundraising campaign to repatriate the bodies of Ms Zdun and her daughter to Poland raised more than £14,500.
